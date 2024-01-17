UBS Downgrades American Axle & Manufacturing's Stock to 'Sell', Lowers Price Target

In a significant development for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL), UBS analysts have downgraded the stock from a previous rating to 'Sell' and also lowered the price target from $8 to $6.5. This suggests a potential downside of more than 10% from the current share price. The downgrade was driven by three primary concerns: limited EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) growth after 2023, anticipated challenges associated with a higher capital expenditure cycle for the company, and a market outlook UBS perceives as overly optimistic.

Downgrade Sparks a 9% Fall in AXL Stock

Following the downgrade by UBS, AXL's stock experienced a 9% drop on Wednesday. The UBS analysts, led by Joseph Spak, noted that while some EBITDA improvement is expected in 2023 due to the impact of strikes and operational challenges faced in the year, meaningful growth in EBITDA beyond this point appears unlikely.

Higher Capex Cycle and Overly Optimistic Market Outlook

Furthermore, American Axle is potentially entering a period of higher capital expenditure. This could strain the company's free cash flow. The analysts also cast doubt on the feasibility of the market's forward-looking consensus. This comes especially in light of the shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric trucks by General Motors (GM), which is expected to significantly impact American Axle's business.

Market's EBITDA Expectations for American Axle

UBS believes that the market's expectations for American Axle's adjusted EBITDA in 2025 are around 10% higher than the new forecast. The downgrade aligns with a recent similar move by BofA Securities, who also shifted their rating for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings to 'Underperform' from 'Neutral', setting a price target of $8.

In conclusion, the downgrade of American Axle & Manufacturing's stock by UBS, coupled with a lowered price target, reflects prevailing concerns about the company's future growth. With the expectation of limited EBITDA growth, a potential increase in capital expenditure, and a market outlook deemed overly optimistic, the company's stock is likely to face downward pressure in the near term.