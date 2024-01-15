en English
Ubisoft Announces Closed Test for Upcoming Shooter Game, Project U

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Gaming giant Ubisoft has unveiled plans for a closed test of its forthcoming session-based co-op shooter game, Project U. The test, slated to run from February 1st at 4 PM CET until February 6th at 9 AM CET, is exclusive to participants from select countries including the United States, United Kingdom, France, and others across the European Union. Interested parties must register by January 25th, 2 PM CET to be eligible for selection.

A Sneak Peek into Project U

Project U is the latest brainchild of Ubisoft, first announced in 2023 and initially developed under the moniker Pathfinder. The game is set to feature up to 10 teams of four players each, embroiled in intense player versus environment (PvE) combat. The narrative is woven around an onslaught by relentless ‘machines,’ with players tasked to battle their way to the map’s epicenter, confronting increasingly tough adversaries.

Technical Test and Terms

Ubisoft has also provided an opportunity for registrants to be chosen for a short technical test preceding the main closed test, which will last between one to two hours. However, the content available for exploration during the closed test remains undisclosed.

Those fortunate enough to be chosen for the closed test will be allowed to invite up to five friends via Ubisoft Connect. It is worth noting that the closed test carries a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), prohibiting participants from divulging any details about the content of the test.

Anticipation and Unknowns

Despite the buzz around Project U, Ubisoft has kept many details under wraps. No information has been released regarding extensive gameplay, a potential release window, or the platforms it will be made available on. As of now, the only confirmed platform is PC. With the closed test on the horizon, gamers worldwide are eagerly awaiting more information on this mysterious and highly anticipated co-op shooter.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

