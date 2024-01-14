U.S. Works with Palestinian Authority for Potential Governance in Gaza amidst Challenges

The United States has been in active talks with the Palestinian Authority (PA) regarding potential governance in the Gaza Strip, following Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas's control. This initiative forms part of the broader strategy aimed at encouraging reforms within the PA and preparing the Authority for a more significant role in Palestinian governance.

U.S. Engages with Palestinian Authority

Frequent meetings have been held between U.S. officials and representatives of the PA, including the octogenarian President, Mahmoud Abbas, in Ramallah, West Bank. The discussions have revolved around rejuvenating the PA's image among Palestinians by incorporating new figures into the government, and instituting a renewed governing body.

Training PA Security Forces and Supporting Unification

Washington's approach has been multifaceted. It includes training PA security forces and backing the establishment of a unified Palestinian government capable of administering both the West Bank and Gaza. The latter has been under the rule of Hamas since 2007. However, the plan faces significant roadblocks due to Israel's refusal to release much-needed funds.

Financial Roadblocks and European Aid

Israel has been withholding $140 million in Palestinian tax revenue since a Hamas attack on Israeli communities on October 7. The funds' blockade directly impacts the PA's functionality, and the European Commission has stepped in to mitigate the financial crisis with a $130 million aid package.

Challenges in Implementation

Despite being open to taking on a more prominent role in Gaza, the PA insists that U.S. efforts must be linked to substantial progress towards Palestinian statehood. The PA has expressed doubts over the feasibility of this objective under Israel's current far-right government. Furthermore, the PA's inability to pay its employees, particularly security personnel, due to Israel's withholding of funds, has intensified skepticism.

Leadership Challenges and Future of the PA

The political and security landscape is further complicated by President Abbas's dwindling popularity and increased calls for his resignation. Simultaneously, Hamas's support is growing in both the West Bank and Gaza. Discussions about potential successors to Abbas, leadership restructuring, and the future direction of the PA continue amid this volatile political climate.