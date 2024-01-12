en English
Business

U.S. Workers to See Slight Paycheck Increase in 2024 Due to IRS Tax Adjustments

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
In 2024, U.S. workers may find a slight increase in their paychecks, an effect of the Internal Revenue Service’s inflation adjustments to the tax code. Announced in November, these changes aim at preventing ‘bracket creep,’ where inflation propels incomes into higher tax brackets without a corresponding surge in purchasing power.

Standard Deduction and Tax Brackets Adjustments

The standard deduction has risen to $29,200 for married couples filing jointly, $14,600 for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, and $21,900 for heads of households. This increase results in a slight boost in some employees’ paychecks due to reduced federal withholding, despite ongoing inflation.

Impact of Inflation

According to the latest Labor Department report, U.S. inflation increased by 0.3% in December from November and 3.4% from 12 months earlier. Housing costs are a significant contributor to this increase. Despite a slowdown in inflation from a mid-2022 peak of 9.1%, public dissatisfaction with the economy persists, potentially influencing the 2024 elections. Prices remain 17% higher than before the inflation surge began.

Details of Pay Adjustments

Changes to the tax code impact various categories of General Schedule (GS) employees. The 2024 fiscal adjustments include annual rates, locality rates, and specific calculations for different grade steps and locations. Special pay computation rules for firefighters and special rate schedules for certain positions are also outlined. These adjustments result in an increase in GS rates for different employee categories.

Business Economy United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

