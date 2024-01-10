en English
Business

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Decline for Second Month, Hinting at Potential Economic Slowdown

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Decline for Second Month, Hinting at Potential Economic Slowdown

U.S. wholesale inventories have registered a decrease for the second month in a row, throwing light on a slower inventory accumulation that could potentially impact the economic growth during the fourth quarter.

The data taken from the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau indicates a 0.2% slump in wholesale inventories, trailing a 0.3% drop in October. This unfolding scenario contradicts economists’ predictions that inventory levels would maintain a steady equilibrium.

Inventory Decline and Economic Growth

Year-on-year, inventories have witnessed a 3.0% decrease as of November. This reduction in business inventories is projected to detract from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the fourth quarter. This occurs despite the growth forecasts being optimistic, indicating a 2.2% annualized rate. The third quarter of the year had observed a substantial contribution of 1.27 percentage points to the growth rate of the economy, standing at 4.9% from private inventory investment.

The Cause Behind Reduced Inventory Accumulation

The trend pointing towards reduced inventory accumulation is linked to businesses gearing up for a potential downturn in demand. This anticipation is due to the aggressive interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve has implemented since March 2022, totaling 525 basis points. Additionally, a decrease in consumer goods imports to a one-year low in November has contributed to the reduction in overall goods imports by 2.3%.

Impact on Various Sectors

Specific sectors such as wholesale motor vehicle inventories and various other products like lumber, computer equipment, and apparel have experienced declines. On the other hand, machinery and professional equipment inventories have shown an increase. Meanwhile, sales at wholesalers remained stable in November following a 1.5% reduction in October, and the time required for wholesalers to clear their shelves has slightly decreased.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

