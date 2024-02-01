U.S. Water Alliance and WRF Collaborate for GHG Reduction in Utilities

In an initiative that recognizes the urgency of global climate action, the U.S. Water Alliance and The Water Research Foundation (WRF) are partnering on a project to guide water and wastewater utilities in enhancing their greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction efforts. This collaborative endeavor seeks to fill a glaring gap in the industry by developing a standardized framework for GHG emissions inventories.

Addressing the Need for Specificity

Currently, a plethora of GHG estimation methodologies exist, but none tailored specifically for utilities. The lack of a practical resource for understanding and addressing emissions throughout the lifecycle of utility operations has been a significant challenge. The project seeks to address this by establishing industry-specific guidelines and tools that can be replicated across utilities worldwide.

WRF Project 5188: A Comprehensive Approach

Backed by WRF's Research Priority Program and multiple utility partners, WRF Project 5188 is focused on creating a utility-facing guidance document and an accounting tool that encapsulates global best practices. The tool is designed to estimate both direct and indirect GHG emissions from utilities, using a comprehensive lifecycle approach. This project, worth approximately $600,000, includes in-kind contributions from a range of consultancy firms, associations, and more than a dozen supporting utilities.

Impact and Dissemination

After a research period of 21 months that commenced in October 2023, the guide and tool will be made publicly accessible. This will enable utilities of varying sizes and locations to identify critical emissions for reduction and to evaluate the certainty of their GHG estimates. The project also includes an educational component, with peer-reviewed articles and conference workshops planned to disseminate knowledge on GHG accounting within the water sector.