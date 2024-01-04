en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

U.S. Virgin Islands Unveils Ambitious Renewable Energy Plans Backed by Federal Funding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
U.S. Virgin Islands Unveils Ambitious Renewable Energy Plans Backed by Federal Funding

In a move set to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape, the U.S. Virgin Islands Energy Office recently announced a substantial influx of federal funding. The funds, amounting to approximately $14 million in 2023 and over $150 million in 2024, will back a host of renewable energy projects. The primary sources of these funds are the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

$100 Million Boost for ‘Solar for All’

A significant chunk of the funding comes in the form of a $100 million grant for the ‘Solar for All’ initiative. This ambitious program is committed to financing rooftop and community solar projects, alongside battery storage, to bolster grid reliability. By making solar power accessible to all, the initiative aims to democratize clean energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Virtual Power Plant: A New Age of Energy Management

As part of its forward-thinking agenda, the Energy Office is also gearing up to launch a virtual power plant. This innovative system will manage distributed energy resources (DERs) such as residential and commercial solar panels and batteries. The virtual power plant’s unique feature is its ability to contribute to the entire energy system rather than merely individual customers. This approach has the potential to minimize the necessity for expensive fossil fuel generation, especially during peak demand periods.

Investing in Critical Infrastructure and Electric Vehicles

The funding will also facilitate the micro-grid installation at the WTJX mountaintop tower site on St. Thomas, a crucial territorial communication resource. In addition to this, the Energy Office plans to establish renewable-powered electric vehicle charging stations, although the exact sites are yet to be determined. These initiatives are designed to reduce energy costs and fortify clean energy infrastructure, encompassing residential solar and battery systems and electric vehicles.

As these plans unfold, it is clear the U.S. Virgin Islands is making strategic strides towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future. The investment in clean energy infrastructure, coupled with the commitment to reducing energy costs, is a powerful testament to the enduring power of renewable energy.

0
Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
5 mins ago
Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%
Canada’s Suncor Energy Inc. has reported an impressive fourth-quarter oil production, recording its second-highest output ever with 808,000 barrels per day (bpd) – a performance that exceeded the corporate forecast given in November 2022. The company’s annual average upstream production for 2023 reached 746,000 barrels per day, punctuated by a record-breaking December output of over
Suncor Energy Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Oil Production, Driving Stock Up by 5.93%
Oman Powers Desalination Plant with One of the Largest Solar Systems
19 mins ago
Oman Powers Desalination Plant with One of the Largest Solar Systems
United Oil & Gas Strikes Success with ASD S-1X Exploration Well
19 mins ago
United Oil & Gas Strikes Success with ASD S-1X Exploration Well
New Mexico Introduces Bill to Limit Oil and Gas Production Near Schools
14 mins ago
New Mexico Introduces Bill to Limit Oil and Gas Production Near Schools
Anchois Gas Project Gets EIA Approval: A Leap Toward Morocco's Sustainable Future
17 mins ago
Anchois Gas Project Gets EIA Approval: A Leap Toward Morocco's Sustainable Future
U.S. to Dominate North American Gas Processing Capacity Additions Through 2025
19 mins ago
U.S. to Dominate North American Gas Processing Capacity Additions Through 2025
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Challenges Rulings Barring Him from Ballots, Invokes 14th Amendment
59 seconds
Trump Challenges Rulings Barring Him from Ballots, Invokes 14th Amendment
Fourteenth Amendment's Section Three: A Constitutional Conundrum
1 min
Fourteenth Amendment's Section Three: A Constitutional Conundrum
USVI's Pursuit of Self-Governance: A Historical Overview
1 min
USVI's Pursuit of Self-Governance: A Historical Overview
Crucial Dismissal Shifts Momentum in High-Stakes Cricket Match
1 min
Crucial Dismissal Shifts Momentum in High-Stakes Cricket Match
Hamilton County Commissioners Seek Assistance for Pension Plan Oversight
1 min
Hamilton County Commissioners Seek Assistance for Pension Plan Oversight
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
2 mins
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
2 mins
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
2 mins
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
2 mins
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app