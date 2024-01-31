U.S. Virgin Islands to Host 52nd Annual Agriculture and Food Fair: A Celebration of Agrarian Potential

The 52nd Annual Agriculture and Food Fair of the U.S. Virgin Islands, a much-anticipated event, is set to unfold from February 17-19, 2024, at the Rudolph Shulterbrandt Agricultural Complex on St. Croix. The fair encapsulates a powerful theme: 'AGRICULTURE: Our future and so much more in 2024.' It aims to underscore the pivotal role of agriculture in the region and its potential for ensuring food security.

Highlights of the Fair

The fair, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, will showcase a broad spectrum of activities. Visitors can anticipate an array of exhibits, captivating demonstrations, and intense competitions, all while indulging in a selection of local foods and beverages. Some of the key attractions include the Fair Wear Extravaganza and the Farmer of the Year award presentations. Additionally, the fair will come alive with performances by local artists and cultural groups, adding a layer of vibrant local color to the event.

International Participation and Educational Focus

Beyond local participation, the event will host delegates from neighboring islands and countries such as Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Grenada. This international presence will foster a spirit of regional collaboration in agriculture. The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) will also play a significant role in the fair, enhancing its educational focus with illuminating displays under the UVI tent.

Agriculture at its Finest

The fair is a collective effort of several organizations, with key sponsors including the V.I. Department of Agriculture, the UVI School of Agriculture, the V.I. Department of Tourism, V.I. Lottery, and Viya. The organizers extend a warm invitation to the public to experience Virgin Islands agriculture at its finest during this fair. The event is more than an exhibition; it's a celebration of agriculture's potential, its future, and its role in forging a self-sustaining Virgin Islands.