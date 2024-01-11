en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

U.S. Virgin Islands to Build First Artificial Reef in Bid for Ecological Resilience

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
U.S. Virgin Islands to Build First Artificial Reef in Bid for Ecological Resilience

In a bold stride towards ecological resilience, the U.S. Virgin Islands is on course to construct its first artificial reef near St. Thomas. This significant initiative, a part of the territory’s recovery efforts, comes in the wake of the devastating impacts of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The reef, measuring 18 feet by 12 feet, is anticipated to be operational by July. This project, funded by over $760,000 in federal grants, is a testament to the commitment to post-hurricane reconstruction and environmental conservation.

University of Virgin Islands Leads the Charge

The University of the Virgin Islands has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the project. This choice aligns with the university’s history of environmental research and its dedication to preserving the unique ecology of the islands. Marilyn Brandt, the project manager and a research professor at the university, will spearhead this endeavor.

Collaboration for an Environmentally Attuned Design

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources, under the leadership of Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol, is working in collaboration with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Their collective expertise will ensure the reef’s design is environmentally attuned, adding a layer of ecological sensitivity to this ambitious project.

Strongest Coral Specimens to Bolster the Reef

More than a dozen types of corals are being meticulously selected from nurseries, with only the strongest specimens chosen for attachment to the reef. The objective, as outlined by Brandt, is to create a habitat that supports corals affected by climate change. Simultaneously, the reef will contribute to strengthening shoreline protection and aid in the restoration of natural coral reefs, crucial in the face of increasingly powerful Atlantic hurricanes.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
5 mins ago
NTIC Reports Modest Sales Increase and Improved Gross Profit Margin in Q1 2024
Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC), a leading specialist in corrosion prevention solutions and bio-based polymer resin compounds, announced its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results on January 11, 2024. The company experienced a year-over-year consolidated net sales increase of 1.1%, amounting to $20.18 million. ZERUST Products and Services as Primary Revenue Stream The primary source
NTIC Reports Modest Sales Increase and Improved Gross Profit Margin in Q1 2024
ClearPoint Strategy Unveils Game-Changing Features, Set to Revolutionize Organizational Management
24 mins ago
ClearPoint Strategy Unveils Game-Changing Features, Set to Revolutionize Organizational Management
Illinois Researchers Develop Sound-Damping Polymers: A Game-Changer in Noise Cancellation
27 mins ago
Illinois Researchers Develop Sound-Damping Polymers: A Game-Changer in Noise Cancellation
Early Eukaryotic Diversity Uncovered: 1.64-Billion-Year-Old Microfossils Reveal Complex Life Forms
9 mins ago
Early Eukaryotic Diversity Uncovered: 1.64-Billion-Year-Old Microfossils Reveal Complex Life Forms
DATAVERSITY Demo Day: A Deep Dive into Data Governance
11 mins ago
DATAVERSITY Demo Day: A Deep Dive into Data Governance
Vulcan Rocket Launch Marks New Era in Space Exploration; New Insights into MS and Dinosaur Species Discovered
20 mins ago
Vulcan Rocket Launch Marks New Era in Space Exploration; New Insights into MS and Dinosaur Species Discovered
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
2 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
2 mins
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
2 mins
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
5 mins
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
5 mins
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
6 mins
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
7 mins
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
8 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
9 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app