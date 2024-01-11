U.S. Virgin Islands to Build First Artificial Reef in Bid for Ecological Resilience

In a bold stride towards ecological resilience, the U.S. Virgin Islands is on course to construct its first artificial reef near St. Thomas. This significant initiative, a part of the territory’s recovery efforts, comes in the wake of the devastating impacts of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The reef, measuring 18 feet by 12 feet, is anticipated to be operational by July. This project, funded by over $760,000 in federal grants, is a testament to the commitment to post-hurricane reconstruction and environmental conservation.

University of Virgin Islands Leads the Charge

The University of the Virgin Islands has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the project. This choice aligns with the university’s history of environmental research and its dedication to preserving the unique ecology of the islands. Marilyn Brandt, the project manager and a research professor at the university, will spearhead this endeavor.

Collaboration for an Environmentally Attuned Design

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources, under the leadership of Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol, is working in collaboration with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Their collective expertise will ensure the reef’s design is environmentally attuned, adding a layer of ecological sensitivity to this ambitious project.

Strongest Coral Specimens to Bolster the Reef

More than a dozen types of corals are being meticulously selected from nurseries, with only the strongest specimens chosen for attachment to the reef. The objective, as outlined by Brandt, is to create a habitat that supports corals affected by climate change. Simultaneously, the reef will contribute to strengthening shoreline protection and aid in the restoration of natural coral reefs, crucial in the face of increasingly powerful Atlantic hurricanes.