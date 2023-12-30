en English
Local News

U.S. Virgin Islands Celebrates New Pageantry Royalty at Crucian Christmas Festival

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:55 am EST
U.S. Virgin Islands Celebrates New Pageantry Royalty at Crucian Christmas Festival

In a vibrant celebration of culture and tradition, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Festivals marked the coronation of new pageantry royalty during the Crucian Christmas Festival. This event, steeped in the rich cultural ethos of St. Croix, witnessed the crowning of a Prince, Princess, Duke, Duchess, and Jr. Miss, each symbolizing the island’s heritage and spirit of community.

A Royal Celebration

The Crucian Christmas Festival is a centerpiece of the USVI calendar and a significant event for St. Croix. It not only brings together the local community in jubilation but also attracts visitors, enhancing tourism and the island’s global cultural prominence. The coronation of the new pageant royalty is a highlight of the festival, with the new titleholders set to represent St. Croix’s royalty throughout their reigning year.



Newly Crowned Royalty

The title of Jr. Miss was bestowed upon Alayah Watley, while Marley Robinson was honored as Duchess, and Khari Newton was crowned as Duke. Each of these titleholders is now tasked with the responsibility of embodying the values and traditions of the Virgin Islands, participating in various cultural and promotional activities, and fostering the spirit of community and pride among the locals.



Rich Cultural Traditions

The titles of Prince, Princess, Duke, Duchess, and Jr. Miss are part of the rich cultural traditions of St. Croix. These titles not only reflect the island’s commitment to celebrating its heritage but also foster a sense of belonging and pride among the locals. The titleholders’ roles extend beyond the festival, as they continue to represent the island’s royalty and partake in community activities throughout their reigning year.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

