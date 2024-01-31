U.S. Virgin Islands Boosts Tourism with Successful Satellite Media Tour

On January 18, in a strategic move to enhance tourism, the Department of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands carried out an effective satellite media tour, reaching an estimated 45.8 million viewers across seven key markets. Spearheaded by Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, the media tour successfully achieved 428 airings in cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York.

Unique Appeal of the U.S. Virgin Islands

During the media tour, Boschulte highlighted the distinctive allure of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He emphasized the territory's unique blend of Caribbean beauty, cultural vibrancy, and historical richness. For U.S. citizens, the convenience of domestic travel without the need for a passport to visit from the mainland or Puerto Rico adds to its appeal.

Introducing New Attractions

New attractions were showcased during the media tour, including the Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort and the Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman's Reef on St. Thomas. Adding to the aquatic adventure, Jetcar rentals by VI Exotic Watersports were also introduced.

Ease of Access and Activities

The media tour underscored the straightforward travel access to the islands with direct flights from several major U.S. airports. Activities promoted included hiking on St. John, diving and golfing on St. Croix, and the shopping and dining experiences on St. Thomas. The Department of Tourism also brought attention to upcoming events such as St. Croix's Annual Agriculture & Food Festival, St. Thomas' Carnival, and St. John's Celebration as attractions for potential visitors.

With the successful completion of the media tour, the Department of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands has made a significant stride in promoting the territory as a travel destination, showcasing its unique attractions and experiences, and boosting visitation numbers.