U.S. Treasury Yields Rise in Anticipation of Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:35 am EST
U.S. Treasury yields showed a slight increase on the last trading day of the year, creating ripples in the financial market. The 10-year Treasury yield experienced a surge of over 3 basis points, settling at 3.887%. In a similar vein, the 2-year Treasury yield also nudged higher by approximately 2 basis points, closing at 4.301%. As a fundamental rule of the bond market, yields and prices move inversely, indicating a decline in prices.

Anticipation of Federal Reserve’s Actions

Market players are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve, anticipating a reduction in interest rates. The crystal ball of the market, the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, suggests the possibility of the first rate cut as early as March 2024. Despite the anticipation of rate cuts, the U.S. economy’s trajectory remains a question. There are uncertainties whether the country can bypass a recession and achieve a ‘soft landing’, especially when the growth for the first half of 2024 is projected to be less than 1%.

Expert Predictions and Market Optimism

Commenting on the evolving market scenario, Chief Economist Holger Schmieding from Berenberg predicts a rate cut by the Fed in May 2024. His optimism is fueled by the easing inflation, which has been a significant influencer for the bond and equity markets. The optimism is reflective in the markets as U.S. Treasury yields rose after a weakly received sale of 7-year notes in the last full trading session of 2023. Despite the disappointing 7-year result, a sale of $58 billion in 5-year notes easily found takers, indicating a mixed sentiment in the market.

Market Closure and Upcoming Expectations

The U.S. bond market had an early closure on Friday and will remain closed on Monday to celebrate the New Year. With the financial market reopening in 2024, investors and market watchers will have their eyes glued on the economic indicators and the Federal Reserve’s actions. The performance of the U.S. economy in the first half of the year will be crucial in shaping the market trends for the rest of the year.

Business Economy United States
Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

