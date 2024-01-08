U.S. Treasury Secretary Announces 100,000 Businesses Registered in New Database for Corporate Transparency

In an effort to combat illicit activities and promote corporate transparency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the registration of 100,000 businesses with a new database on January 8, 2024. This database, located in the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in Vienna, Virginia, aims to collect beneficial ownership information.

The Emergence of the Corporate Transparency Act

The database is a realization of the Corporate Transparency Act, signed into law in 2021. The Act mandates that most U.S. firms, particularly those with fewer than 20 employees, disclose information about who owns or controls them. This move is an attempt to prevent money laundering through opaque corporate structures and enhance corporate transparency.

Striving for a Clean Financial Environment

Yellen stressed that the United States should not be seen as a haven for dirty money. The database will assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending offenders and confiscating illegally obtained assets. As part of this transparency initiative, Yellen revealed that new real estate rules are under consideration to enhance transparency in U.S. property purchases.

Challenges and Controversies

Despite the promising prospects of the database, it faces legal challenges from the National Small Business Association. The Association argues that the database infringes on constitutional rights. The outcome of this legal battle remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the database marks a significant step in the fight against financial crimes and the misuse of shell companies.