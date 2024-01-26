U.S. Treasury Department Set for Record Bond Auction Amid Economic Concerns

The U.S. Treasury Department gears up for its largest ever note and bond auction sizes scheduled on January 31, for the forthcoming quarter. The monthly two- and five-year note auctions have already hit the zenith with $60 billion and $61 billion respectively, marking the highest of its kind for those tenors to date. Treasury officials hinted at further increases in coupon sizes in a November address, potentially escalating to a $70 billion five-year auction in April, reflecting a 63% surge from the previous year.

Unprecedented supply growth

This unparalleled expansion in supply, propelled by the federal budget deficit and the Federal Reserve's policy of non-renewal of its Treasury holdings, has been matched with adequate demand thus far, courtesy of significant yield declines since October. Nevertheless, concerns are surfacing that if inflation fails to persistently dip and market expectations for rate cuts are not fulfilled, supply could turn into a problem, possibly hastening yield increases.

Financing needs

The Treasury Department's October estimates indicate a $548 billion financing requirement for Q1 2024, supplemented by additional Fed securities redemptions amounting to $172 billion. Even though the global public debt supply is forecasted to remain high, the sensitivity of yields to public debt has diminished over time. This is partly attributed to increased global private-sector savings.

Comparative data

Despite these augmentations, the total combined coupon issuance still lags behind the peak levels of 2021 during the federal government's response to the pandemic. This is as the Treasury has cut back on the amounts of its less popular notes and bonds.