U.S. Treasury Department Announces SAF Tax Credit to Boost Sustainable Aviation

In a significant step aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have issued a notice concerning the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) tax credit, a key provision of the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022. This move is geared towards boosting the use of SAF and promoting more eco-friendly practices within the aviation sector.

Understanding the SAF Tax Credit

The SAF credit, relevant to specific sales or uses in the years 2023 and 2024, offers a substantial $1.25 per gallon of SAF utilized in a qualified mixture. To qualify for this credit, the SAF must accomplish a minimum of 50% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, an additional credit of $0.01 is available for every percentage point above the necessary 50% reduction, up to an extra $0.50.

Eligibility Calculations and Methods

Two methods have been provided to calculate the reduction percentage, including the CORSIA method and another in alignment with the Clean Air Act. A modified Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Transportation (GREET) model is currently under development by federal agencies. This model, expected to be released in early 2024, will meet the requirements for the SAF credit.

Industry Reactions to the Announcement

The announcement has been met with positive responses from industry stakeholders, including Gevo and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). Gevo's CEO lauded the administration's decision to use the Argonne GREET method, while the president of NBAA expressed optimism for the promotion of SAF production and its potential role in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This move by the U.S. Treasury Department and IRS is a clear indication of the increasing recognition of the importance of sustainable practices within the aviation industry. It is expected to invigorate the sector's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute towards global climate goals.