U.S. Travel Competitiveness Declines: New Commission Aims to Reverse the Tide

A recent study by the U.S. Travel Association and Euromonitor International has placed the United States at a low 17th rank among 18 top global travel markets. The nation’s share of the long-haul travel market has seen a drop from 5.4% in 2019 to 5.3% in 2023, indicating a waning competitiveness in the international tourism sector. A myriad of challenges including underinvestment, safety concerns, and an inefficient visa processing system have been identified as the key factors behind this decline.

Underperformance in Global Travel Competitiveness

The study reveals the United States’ underperformance in critical areas such as National Leadership and Identity, as well as Security and Facilitation. The lack of modernization and efficiency in the country’s entry process, combined with extended visa wait times—some even lasting up to 400 days—have been deemed as deterring factors for potential visitors. The country welcomed 67 million visitors in 2023, a significant dip from the 79 million in 2019, further emphasizing its sluggish recovery in inbound travel.

Driving Growth: The Visa Waiver Program

Despite these challenges, the study suggests potential areas of growth. One such area is the expansion of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This program, which allows citizens of certain countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for stays of 90 days or less without obtaining a visa, could be a key to boosting the country’s travel competitiveness. An increase in visitation from countries such as South Korea and Slovakia, following their inclusion in the VWP, stands testament to this potential. The study estimates that by easing visa wait times and expanding the VWP, the U.S. could attract an additional 2.4 million visitors in 2024.

Boosting U.S. Competitiveness: The Seamless and Secure Travel Commission

In response to the issues highlighted by the study, the U.S. Travel Association has established the Seamless and Secure Travel Commission. Led by Kevin McAleenan, former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the commission aims to modernize the travel experience and boost U.S. competitiveness. It is set to release a series of policy recommendations in autumn 2024, focusing on enhancing the country’s travel and tourism market.