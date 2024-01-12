en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Policy

U.S. Travel Competitiveness Declines: New Commission Aims to Reverse the Tide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
U.S. Travel Competitiveness Declines: New Commission Aims to Reverse the Tide

A recent study by the U.S. Travel Association and Euromonitor International has placed the United States at a low 17th rank among 18 top global travel markets. The nation’s share of the long-haul travel market has seen a drop from 5.4% in 2019 to 5.3% in 2023, indicating a waning competitiveness in the international tourism sector. A myriad of challenges including underinvestment, safety concerns, and an inefficient visa processing system have been identified as the key factors behind this decline.

Underperformance in Global Travel Competitiveness

The study reveals the United States’ underperformance in critical areas such as National Leadership and Identity, as well as Security and Facilitation. The lack of modernization and efficiency in the country’s entry process, combined with extended visa wait times—some even lasting up to 400 days—have been deemed as deterring factors for potential visitors. The country welcomed 67 million visitors in 2023, a significant dip from the 79 million in 2019, further emphasizing its sluggish recovery in inbound travel.

Driving Growth: The Visa Waiver Program

Despite these challenges, the study suggests potential areas of growth. One such area is the expansion of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This program, which allows citizens of certain countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for stays of 90 days or less without obtaining a visa, could be a key to boosting the country’s travel competitiveness. An increase in visitation from countries such as South Korea and Slovakia, following their inclusion in the VWP, stands testament to this potential. The study estimates that by easing visa wait times and expanding the VWP, the U.S. could attract an additional 2.4 million visitors in 2024.

Boosting U.S. Competitiveness: The Seamless and Secure Travel Commission

In response to the issues highlighted by the study, the U.S. Travel Association has established the Seamless and Secure Travel Commission. Led by Kevin McAleenan, former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the commission aims to modernize the travel experience and boost U.S. competitiveness. It is set to release a series of policy recommendations in autumn 2024, focusing on enhancing the country’s travel and tourism market.

0
Policy Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Policy

See more
6 hours ago
ED Discovers Recruitment Scam in KOMUL; Implicates Congress MLA
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has unearthed a significant recruitment scam within the Kolar-Chikkaballapura District Co-operative Milk Producers Union (KOMUL), revealing a complex web of political influence and financial transgressions. Congress Malur MLA K Y Nanjegowda, chairman of both the Malur Land Grant Committee and the dairy cooperative, stands at the heart of these
ED Discovers Recruitment Scam in KOMUL; Implicates Congress MLA
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
24 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Alabama Heats Up Debate on School Choice Ahead of Legislative Session and Election
1 day ago
Alabama Heats Up Debate on School Choice Ahead of Legislative Session and Election
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
8 hours ago
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
11 hours ago
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
U.S. Inflation Surges in December, Surpassing Economists' Predictions
22 hours ago
U.S. Inflation Surges in December, Surpassing Economists' Predictions
Latest Headlines
World News
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
1 min
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
2 mins
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
3 mins
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
3 mins
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
4 mins
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
4 mins
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
4 mins
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
4 mins
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
4 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
40 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
47 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app