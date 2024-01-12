en English
Business

U.S. Trading Company Recalls Jelly Bars Over Choking Risk; Quaker Oats Expands Recall

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
U.S. Trading Company Recalls Jelly Bars Over Choking Risk; Quaker Oats Expands Recall

U.S. Trading Company, a California-based business, has announced the recall of its Dragonfly jelly bars, products distributed nationwide. The recall was triggered by the discovery of konjac powder in the jelly, an ingredient that presents a potential choking hazard.

Risk Assessment by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was alerted to the issue after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets tested a sample of the product. The federal agency’s assessment concluded that the inclusion of konjac, in conjunction with the product dimensions, poses a choking risk to consumers. This hazard extends to both small children and adults with specific physical conditions.

Preventive Measure Amid No Reported Incidents

Despite no reported choking incidents linked to these jelly bars, U.S. Trading Company is taking a proactive approach to safeguard its consumers. Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. The company has provided customer service contact details for anyone seeking additional information or wishing to address concerns.

Expanded Recall by Quaker Oats Company

In a related development, The Quaker Oats Company has issued an expanded recall. This enlargement of the December 15, 2023 recall now includes additional cereals, bars, and snacks, due to the potential risk of Salmonella contamination. The products, sold in all 50 United States as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan, should be disposed of if found in consumers’ pantries. Quaker Consumer Relations can be contacted for product reimbursement.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

