Mexico

U.S. to Reopen Four Legal Border Crossings with Mexico Amid Migration Crisis

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
U.S. to Reopen Four Legal Border Crossings with Mexico Amid Migration Crisis

In a significant development, the United States is set to reopen four legal border crossings with Mexico on Thursday, following a period of high illegal immigration that had overstretched border authorities. The crossings about to resume operations are an international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas; two in Arizona; and another near San Diego, California. This comes as a relief to many, especially as U.S. border authorities grappled with processing migrants in December when apprehensions almost hit 11,000 in a single day, close to a record high.

Increased Border Security Measures

Simultaneously, discussions are in progress for a potential agreement to enhance border security measures. Interestingly, this deal could be tied with foreign aid, including military funding for Ukraine. President Joe Biden has urged Congress to allocate the necessary funds for border protection. Additionally, U.S. and Mexican officials have committed to closer collaboration in managing the migration crisis, with Mexico ramping up immigration enforcement and restarting deportation flights to Venezuela.

Trends in Migrant Crossings

The average number of migrants arrested per day has declined to 6,400 over the past week, a decrease from the numbers before Christmas. However, officials note that migrant crossings typically decrease between Christmas and New Year’s Day, and the U.S. remains ready to respond to future surges in migration. The closures were necessitated to reassign officials to process migrants, and the reopening of crossings signals a potential easing of the migrant influx.

Impact of the Reopenings

The reopening of the border crossings, including a route from Phoenix to the beaches, a pedestrian crossing in San Diego, and bridges in Eagle Pass, Texas, and Nogales, Arizona, is expected to alleviate pressure from Arizona’s top elected officials. The Lukeville border crossing, a popular route to the resort area of Puerto Peñasco and the border community of Sonoyta, had been closed due to high migrant traffic. Cargo rail crossings in Texas also faced temporary closure due to migrant-related issues.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

