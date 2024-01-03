en English
Mexico

U.S. to Reopen Four Legal Border Crossings with Mexico Amid Decline in Illegal Immigration

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
U.S. to Reopen Four Legal Border Crossings with Mexico Amid Decline in Illegal Immigration

As the tide of illegal immigration recedes, the United States is primed to reopen four legal border crossings with Mexico on Thursday. The crossings set to resume operations include an international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, two in Arizona, and another near San Diego, California. This decision, a consequence of the decline in illegal immigration, has allowed personnel to be redeployed to these strategic locations.

Border Security Remains a Priority

In a press release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made it clear that border security remains a priority. The move to reopen the crossings follows a challenging period in December when U.S. border authorities faced an influx of migrants, with apprehensions skyrocketing to nearly 11,000 in a single day.

High-Level Talks Yield Commitment for Enhanced Cooperation

As a result of high-level talks between U.S. and Mexican officials, both parties have pledged to work together more closely to tackle the record migration at their shared border. The Mexican authorities have ramped up immigration enforcement efforts, notably by relocating migrants within Mexico and reinitiating deportation flights to Venezuela.

Arrests at the Border on a Downward Trend

An internal U.S. government report reviewed by Reuters reveals that U.S. border arrests have dropped to an average of 6,400 migrants per day over the past week, a significant decline from the levels witnessed pre-Christmas. A senior U.S. official, however, cautioned that migrant crossings typically decrease during the holiday season.

Potential Agreement in Congress

Meanwhile, discussions in the U.S. Congress are ongoing regarding a potential agreement that could link increased border security measures with foreign aid. One such proposal includes military funding for Ukraine. President Joe Biden has called for Congress to provide the necessary funds for border protection, indicating that the administration acknowledges the importance of maintaining border security while addressing broader international commitments.

0
Mexico United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

