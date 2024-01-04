en English
Energy

U.S. to Dominate North American Gas Processing Capacity Additions Through 2025

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
The United States, a heavyweight in the world energy sector, is set to further strengthen its dominance with a considerable expansion in its gas processing capacity. According to a recent report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm, the U.S. is projected to drive approximately 65% of the total gas processing capacity additions in North America through 2025.

Projected Growth in Gas Processing Capacities

The report, titled ‘Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Europe, North America, and Former Soviet Union (FSU) to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants,’ sheds light on the anticipated growth in gas processing capabilities across these regions. The U.S., in particular, is expected to witness a surge in both planned and announced gas processing capacities. The report estimates a planned gas processing capacity of 3,345 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) and an announced gas processing capacity of 4,795 mmcfd by the year 2025.

U.S. Leads in Natural Gas Exports

Currently, the United States leads the global market in selling domestic natural gas to overseas customers. The nation reported a year-on-year growth of 15% in exports in 2023. The rise in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports is predicted to exert upward pressure on U.S. natural gas prices, with a projected increase of 30% for American households by 2050. The U.S. is set to double its LNG exports by the early 2030s, facilitated by the construction of 17 new LNG plants.

Implications for the North American Energy Sector

This significant expansion in gas processing capabilities underscores the U.S.’s leading role in the North American energy sector. It also highlights the nation’s commitment to meeting the burgeoning energy demands, both domestically and internationally. As the U.S. continues to bolster its gas processing capacities, it reaffirms its position as a key player in shaping the future of global energy dynamics.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

