U.S. to Dominate North American Gas Processing Capacity Additions Through 2025

The United States, a heavyweight in the world energy sector, is set to further strengthen its dominance with a considerable expansion in its gas processing capacity. According to a recent report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm, the U.S. is projected to drive approximately 65% of the total gas processing capacity additions in North America through 2025.

Projected Growth in Gas Processing Capacities

The report, titled ‘Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Europe, North America, and Former Soviet Union (FSU) to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants,’ sheds light on the anticipated growth in gas processing capabilities across these regions. The U.S., in particular, is expected to witness a surge in both planned and announced gas processing capacities. The report estimates a planned gas processing capacity of 3,345 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) and an announced gas processing capacity of 4,795 mmcfd by the year 2025.

U.S. Leads in Natural Gas Exports

Currently, the United States leads the global market in selling domestic natural gas to overseas customers. The nation reported a year-on-year growth of 15% in exports in 2023. The rise in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports is predicted to exert upward pressure on U.S. natural gas prices, with a projected increase of 30% for American households by 2050. The U.S. is set to double its LNG exports by the early 2030s, facilitated by the construction of 17 new LNG plants.

Implications for the North American Energy Sector

This significant expansion in gas processing capabilities underscores the U.S.’s leading role in the North American energy sector. It also highlights the nation’s commitment to meeting the burgeoning energy demands, both domestically and internationally. As the U.S. continues to bolster its gas processing capacities, it reaffirms its position as a key player in shaping the future of global energy dynamics.