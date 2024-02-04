U.S. to Continue Military Strikes Against Iran-Backed Groups, National Security Advisor Confirms

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has confirmed the United States' plans to carry out additional military actions against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East. This decision follows several U.S. responses over the past few months to attacks on American forces. Sullivan affirmed that while the U.S. will respond to attacks, it is not seeking a wider conflict in the region.

Retaliation for Attacks on U.S. Forces

Recently, the U.S. executed retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting facilities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and militants supported by Iran. This was in retaliation for a drone attack that occurred on January 28, killing three U.S. troops and injuring others at an American base in northeastern Jordan. The nature of potential strikes inside Iran remains uncertain, with Sullivan refraining from detailing the scope of military actions being considered.

Operations Against Houthi Targets

Simultaneously, the U.S. and Britain conducted operations against Houthi targets in Yemen. The Houthis, allied with Iran, have been targeting maritime vessels in the Red Sea. Despite these actions, the Biden administration aims to prevent the escalation of conflict in the region.

Iran's Response

Iran has denied involvement in the drone attack on the Jordanian base and condemned the U.S. military actions in Iraq and Syria. Sullivan acknowledged the risk of further retaliation from Iranian-backed forces, indicating that the U.S. would respond accordingly to any new attacks.

The United States and Britain conducted 36 strikes in Yemen targeting Houthi groups backed by Iran, in response to attacks on American and international interests. The U.S. Central Command also conducted a self-defense strike against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile. The strikes in Yemen are part of a broader message to Iran, holding them responsible for arming and funding various militias across the Middle East.

The United States is sending a clear message to Iran: attacks on American forces will not go unpunished. However, it remains to be seen how Iran and its proxies will respond and what impact this will have on the stability of the region.