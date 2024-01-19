U.S. Tax Season: A Beacon of Hope for Parents Amid Rising Costs

Parents across the U.S. are grappling with rising child-rearing costs, particularly in child care, where rates have skyrocketed due to inflation and the cessation of pandemic aid. However, the fast-approaching tax season provides opportunities for relief in the form of child-related tax credits. Two crucial credits stand at the forefront of these opportunities: the child tax credit and the child and dependent care tax credit.

Advertisment

Child Tax Credit: A Lifeline for Families

Originally designed to assist with the expenses of raising children, the child tax credit saw a temporary expansion during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although this expansion has expired, there's a glimmer of hope with a new proposal for an $87 billion bipartisan tax agreement. If passed, it could not only increase the child tax credit retroactively for 2023 but also adjust it for inflation in the subsequent years. However, this credit starts to phase out for those with an annual income of $200,000 or for married couples filing jointly who earn $400,000.

Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit: An Aid for Working Parents

Advertisment

The second tax credit, the child and dependent care tax credit, aims to support working families by covering care costs for children under 13 and adult dependents. Unlike the child tax credit, this one has a cap on eligible expenses: $3,000 for one qualifying individual or $6,000 for two or more. This credit can be worth up to 35% of those expenses. However, it is only available for single working parents or dual-income working spouses. Stay-at-home parents, unfortunately, are excluded from claiming this credit. There's also a caveat for families using a dependent care flexible spending account: they cannot count expenses paid with FSA funds towards this tax credit.

Hope on the Horizon: The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024

The U.S. Congress recently announced the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024. This promising legislation includes an increase in access to the Federal Child Tax Credit, offering tax benefits for up to 16 million of the poorest families. It also offers a modest, inflation-adjusted boost to families eligible for an additional Child Tax Credit of $200 in 2023, with an extra $100 annually through 2025. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on this plan as early as the week of January 29, 2024.

As the economic landscape continues to evolve, and with the cost of living rising, these tax credits offer a beacon of hope for families nationwide. They not only provide financial relief but also underscore the government's commitment to support the backbone of our society - families.