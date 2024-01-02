en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

U.S. Targets International Corruption with New Legal Provision

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
U.S. Targets International Corruption with New Legal Provision

In an unprecedented move, the United States has fortified its legal arsenal against international corruption with the introduction of the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act. This novel legislation, embedded within the recently ratified National Defense Authorization Act, empowers U.S. authorities to prosecute foreign officials soliciting or accepting bribes from American individuals or businesses.

Shifting the Target of Anti-corruption Laws

The Foreign Extortion Prevention Act serves as an adjunct to the existing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which criminalizes bribing foreign officials by U.S. entities to secure or maintain business. This new act turns the spotlight on the demand side of bribery transactions, specifically targeting foreign officials who instigate or accept bribes.

Penalties and Boundaries

Violations of this provision invite severe penalties, including fines up to $250,000 or thrice the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, a prison term of up to 15 years, or both. The legislation allows the U.S. Department of Justice to press bribery charges against foreign officials, who can be apprehended if they set foot on U.S. soil, reside in a country having an extradition treaty with the United States, or travel to another such nation.

A Collective Endeavor

The enactment of this provision is the fruition of lobbying efforts by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a non-partisan group of government watchdogs, and anti-corruption organizations. It echoes a shared commitment to bolstering the legal framework against corruption in international business transactions, further fortifying U.S. enforcement authority to prosecute foreign officials involved in bribery.

As the political and legal landscape evolves, companies are advised to strengthen their anti-bribery and anti-corruption compliance programs, preparing for sustained and potentially new enforcement activity. This step towards holding foreign officials accountable for corruption signifies the U.S. government’s continued dedication to combating international corruption.

0
International Relations Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former Google Employee Challenges AI Fears, Advocates for Balanced View

By Mazhar Abbas

EU Stresses Respect for Somalia's Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern

By Ebenezer Mensah

Chittagong Grammar School: A Beacon of Quality Education in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Iran's Defense Minister Advocates for Peace in New Year Greetings

By Momen Zellmi

Mentors': Pioneering Student Consultancy and Preparation in Bangladesh ...
@Bangladesh · 25 mins
Mentors': Pioneering Student Consultancy and Preparation in Bangladesh ...
heart comment 0
Canadian Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Outreach Campaign to Safeguard Trade with U.S.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Outreach Campaign to Safeguard Trade with U.S.
Language in Diplomacy: The Tale of ‘Shall’ in Trade Negotiations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Language in Diplomacy: The Tale of 'Shall' in Trade Negotiations
Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order

By Olalekan Adigun

Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order
Kuwait’s National Diwan for Human Rights: A Year in Review

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kuwait's National Diwan for Human Rights: A Year in Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
15 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
19 seconds
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
31 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
32 seconds
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
39 seconds
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
54 seconds
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
1 min
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
1 min
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
1 min
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app