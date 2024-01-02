U.S. Targets International Corruption with New Legal Provision

In an unprecedented move, the United States has fortified its legal arsenal against international corruption with the introduction of the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act. This novel legislation, embedded within the recently ratified National Defense Authorization Act, empowers U.S. authorities to prosecute foreign officials soliciting or accepting bribes from American individuals or businesses.

Shifting the Target of Anti-corruption Laws

The Foreign Extortion Prevention Act serves as an adjunct to the existing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which criminalizes bribing foreign officials by U.S. entities to secure or maintain business. This new act turns the spotlight on the demand side of bribery transactions, specifically targeting foreign officials who instigate or accept bribes.

Penalties and Boundaries

Violations of this provision invite severe penalties, including fines up to $250,000 or thrice the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, a prison term of up to 15 years, or both. The legislation allows the U.S. Department of Justice to press bribery charges against foreign officials, who can be apprehended if they set foot on U.S. soil, reside in a country having an extradition treaty with the United States, or travel to another such nation.

A Collective Endeavor

The enactment of this provision is the fruition of lobbying efforts by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a non-partisan group of government watchdogs, and anti-corruption organizations. It echoes a shared commitment to bolstering the legal framework against corruption in international business transactions, further fortifying U.S. enforcement authority to prosecute foreign officials involved in bribery.

As the political and legal landscape evolves, companies are advised to strengthen their anti-bribery and anti-corruption compliance programs, preparing for sustained and potentially new enforcement activity. This step towards holding foreign officials accountable for corruption signifies the U.S. government’s continued dedication to combating international corruption.