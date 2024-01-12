en English
Society

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Anti-Homeless Laws: Potential Implications

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a significant move, gears up to scrutinize lower-court rulings that challenge the enforcement of anti-homeless laws in western cities. These laws prohibit homeless individuals from sleeping on streets when shelter beds are scarce. The appeal, spearheaded by the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, has drawn the backing of various officials including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Legal Tussle over Anti-Homeless Laws

The appeal follows a series of rulings from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which have obstructed the enforcement of anti-camping ordinances in cities like San Francisco and a similar case in Oregon. The court stated that penalizing the homeless in the absence of available shelter options constitutes ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ under the Constitution.

The issue has emerged as a significant concern for cities grappling with homelessness, which has been aggravated by factors such as rising housing costs, economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and limited access to mental health and addiction services.

The Growing Homelessness Crisis

The federal count of homeless individuals has soared to 580,000. Despite substantial expenditures on eradicating encampments, the number of tents in public places has not seen a significant decrease. This growing crisis is fueled by an absence of affordable housing and the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic.

Officials and advocates for the homeless hold contrasting views on the issue. Advocates argue that the solution lies in providing more housing rather than conducting sweeps, which they view as inhumane and a misuse of funds.

Implications of the Supreme Court Review

The Supreme Court’s review comes at a crucial time and could have wide-ranging implications for how cities tackle homelessness. It could also potentially reshape local laws about the use of public spaces by homeless populations.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier ruled in favor of the Coalition on Homelessness. It upheld an injunction against San Francisco’s policies for clearing encampments, further complicating the legal debate surrounding homelessness in the American West.

This case has illuminated the intricate legal questions revolving around homelessness and the rights of homeless individuals. It also highlights the tension between progressive activists and liberal leaders, offering a stark reminder of the complexity and gravity of the homelessness crisis in America.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

