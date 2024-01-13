en English
Barbados

U.S. Strengthens Diplomatic Relations with New Ambassador to Barbados

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Signifying a continued effort to fortify diplomatic relations between the United States and Barbados, the new U.S. Ambassador, Roger Nyhus, has officially landed in Barbados. This transition marks the latest step in the harmonious history shared by these two nations and underscores the importance the United States places on its relationship with Barbados.

Mandate of the New Envoy

Appointed by President Joe Biden in September 2022 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in November 2023, Nyhus will serve as the Ambassador not only to Barbados but also to St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and The Grenadines. He assumes the position succeeding the former Ambassador Linda Taglialatela.

Ambassador with a Mission

Nyhus expressed his honor in serving as the US Ambassador and has outlined his mission to address climate change, enhance regional security, and promote economic prosperity. His former professional journey involved advocating for American businesses in fields pertinent to the Eastern Caribbean, such as energy and sustainability, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and medical care, financial services, international philanthropy, seafood, and the arts. Raised in Westport, Washington, Nyhus is also an enrolled member of the Chinook Indian Nation.

Passion Beyond Duty

Besides his professional pursuits, Ambassador Nyhus also nurtures personal passions for wildlife conservation and the arts. His appointment as the Ambassador to Barbados and other Eastern Caribbean nations is not just a diplomatic transition but a testament to the United States’ commitment to maintaining and strengthening international relations.

Barbados United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

