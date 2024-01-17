U.S. Stocks Close Lower Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Doubts Over Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

On a gloomy Wednesday for U.S. stocks, a downward trend in the stock market was observed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 94.45 points, a 0.25% decrease, finishing at 37,266.67. The S&P 500 experienced a 0.56% drop, ending at 4,739.21, while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.59%, closing at 14,855.62.

Impact of Rising Treasury Yields

The downward movement was influenced by a rise in Treasury yields, which followed the release of U.S. economic data that was stronger than expected. Retail sales data for December indicated a resilient consumer market, with a 0.6% increase from November and a 0.4% rise excluding autos, surpassing economists' forecasts. This data cast doubt on the possibility of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The 10-year Treasury yield saw a slight increase of nearly 4 basis points, reaching 4.102%.

Federal Reserve's Stance

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments suggested that a loosening of monetary policy might occur more slowly than anticipated. Traders are currently estimating a 52% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March, with expectations of lower rates by the end of the year, though the path to this outcome may not be straightforward.

Performance of Sectors and Oil Prices

Despite the overall market decline, health care companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) showed signs of strength, with a notable percentage of health care stocks and REITs in an uptrend. Oil prices were mixed, with West Texas Intermediate futures gaining slightly while Brent futures dropped, reflecting investor reactions to mixed signals from China's economic growth and OPEC's demand outlook.