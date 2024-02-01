U.S. Steel Reports Lower Earnings in 2023, Announces Pivotal Merger

The United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, revealing a notable decrease in net earnings compared to the previous year. The steel giant reported a net loss of $80 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter. This is a significant drop from the net earnings of $174 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2022.

Full Year Earnings Show a Decrease

For the full year 2023, the company reported net earnings of $895 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, with adjusted net earnings of $1.195 billion, or $4.73 per diluted share. This represents a decrease from the full year 2022 net earnings of $2.524 billion, or $9.16 per diluted share.

CEO Highlights Pivotal Merger Agreement

David B. Burritt, the President and CEO of U.S. Steel, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance and safety record. He highlighted the merger agreement with Nippon Steel Corporation as a pivotal moment in the company's history. The merger is anticipated to be finalized in the second or third quarter of 2024. U.S. Steel will retain its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Strategic Investments and Future Projects

Burritt also mentioned strategic investments, including the production of direct reduced grade pellets at the Keetac facility in Minnesota. Two strategic projects are expected to commence in 2024: a dual galvalume galvanized coating line in Arkansas at Big River Steel, and a new mini mill named Big River 2.

The company uses non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA to provide better insight into its operating performance, excluding certain adjustment items. The forward-looking statements in the report are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and the company has filed relevant materials with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction with Nippon Steel Corporation.