U.S. State Lawmakers Mobilize Against Nonconsensual Deepfakes

Deepfakes, the realistic computer-generated images created using artificial intelligence, have stirred up a whirlwind in the digital world. They have insidiously permeated pornography, music, and even political trickery. With the widespread circulation of explicit and violent deepfake images of pop icon Taylor Swift, the rampant abuse of this technology has been underscored, subsequently ushering U.S state lawmakers into taking more decisive action against nonconsensual deepfakes.

A Legislative Response to Deepfake Abuse

At least 10 states have enacted laws dealing with deepfake-related offenses. Georgia, Hawaii, Texas, and Virginia have taken a firm stand by criminalizing nonconsensual deepfake pornography. On the other hand, states like California and Illinois have empowered victims by allowing them to sue the creators of such images. States like Minnesota and New York provide a comprehensive approach by addressing both issues and including deepfakes used in political campaigns within their legal purview.

Technology and Legislation – A Dual Approach

While legislative action is bolstering the fight against nonconsensual deepfakes, technological solutions are also being developed. Algorithms to detect deepfakes and digital watermarks are in the pipeline, albeit their perfection is still a work in progress. The American Legislative Exchange Council has proposed model legislation to address the issue, focusing on criminalizing and enabling lawsuits against the distribution of nonconsensual deepfakes depicting minors in sexual acts.

A United Stand Against Deepfakes

The White House has urged social media companies to formulate and enforce rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and harmful images. In Congress, bipartisan legislation has been introduced to grant individuals property rights to their likeness and voice. This year, most states, including Indiana, Missouri, and South Dakota, are considering deepfake legislation, indicating a growing effort to combat deepfake abuse across the United States.