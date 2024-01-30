U.S. State Department Appoints Dr. Chad P. Bown as New Chief Economist

The U.S. Department of State has announced a significant appointment, naming Dr. Chad P. Bown as the new Chief Economist. This strategic role positions Dr. Bown as the Secretary of State's highest-ranking advisor on economic matters, placing him at the helm of the Office of the Chief Economist (OCE).

Role and Responsibilities

In his new role, Dr. Bown will shoulder crucial responsibilities, ranging from conducting economic analyses on pivotal issues to advancing U.S. interests in foreign policy matters with significant economic implications. His mandate also includes enhancing economic understanding within the Department and forging stronger connections between the Department and both domestic and international economic stakeholders.

A Wealth of Experience

Dr. Bown brings to the table a distinguished background in academia and research. He has held the position of a Senior Fellow at the prestigious Peterson Institute for International Economics since 2016. His experience also includes advising governments on international trade policy in his capacity as a lead economist at the World Bank, and serving on the White House's Council of Economic Advisers. His tenure as a professor at the renowned Brandeis University and a rich portfolio of publications in top economic journals further underscore his qualifications for this pivotal role.

Modernization Agenda

The appointment of Dr. Bown underlines Secretary Blinken's commitment to integrating economic analysis into the State Department's work at all levels. This move aligns with the Department's modernization agenda, which seeks to reinforce the importance of economic factors in foreign policy. The inclusion of Dr. Bown in the Department's leadership team signals a focused effort to address the economic aspects of foreign policy challenges.