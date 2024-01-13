en English
U.S. State and Local Roundup: Infrastructure Plans Gain Momentum Across the Country

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
U.S. State and Local Roundup: Infrastructure Plans Gain Momentum Across the Country

In the latest State and Local Roundup, a series of ambitious infrastructure plans have been unveiled across various U.S. states. Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp has proposed a $1.5 billion investment in transportation projects, intending to utilize the state’s surplus cash to circumvent borrowing and save on interest costs. New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul has revealed an audacious plan to extend the Second Street subway and initiate the Interborough Express light-rail project, despite a looming $4 billion state deficit.

Addressing School Infrastructure in Idaho

Idaho’s Governor Brad Little has introduced a strategic $2 billion plan, spanning a decade, to rectify the dilapidated school infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. This announcement follows an investigative report highlighting the poor condition of rural schools, prompting the state’s swift response.

Maryland Boosts Clean Energy

The Maryland Clean Energy Center, endorsed by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, Governor Wes Moore, and other officials, is slated to receive a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will facilitate the installation of 58 electric vehicle charging stations across Maryland, creating jobs and contributing to the state’s clean energy and climate goals.

Revamping Texas’s Oil Wells

The Department of the Interior has announced an $80 million investment for Texas to continue work on plugging and reclaiming orphaned oil and gas wells. This investment, part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, is expected to create union jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce environmental and public health impacts.

Other Significant Developments

Apart from these, the roundup also mentioned the first all-female city council session in St. Paul, a Massachusetts court ruling concerning sentencing for ’emerging adults’, and new guidance from the Federal Highway Administration on electronic highway signs, discouraging the use of humor to minimize driver distraction. These developments underscore a diligent focus on improving infrastructure and public services across the country.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

