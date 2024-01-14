en English
U.S. Space Force Honors Civilian Contributions with Recognition Program

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
U.S. Space Force Honors Civilian Contributions with Recognition Program

In an effort to recognize the remarkable contributions of civilians, the U.S. Space Force has introduced various forms of recognition. These acknowledgments, in the form of awards and pins, are expressions of gratitude extended towards private citizens, organizations, and civilian employees who have played pivotal roles in the success and development of the Space Force.

The Chief of Space Operations Award for Exceptional Public Service

This prestigious award is given to private entities that have played significant roles in aiding the Space Force. A beacon of recognition, the award emphasizes the valuable role that civilians and organizations play in the advancement of space programs.

The Headquarters Space Force Staff Lapel Pin

The Space Force Staff Lapel Pin is another form of acknowledgment that is conferred upon civilians who have served on the Headquarters Staff within the National Capital Region. This recognition is for both on-site and remote personnel, emphasizing the importance and value of every individual’s contribution, irrespective of their location.

The Space Force Lapel Button and Other Recognitions

As a cultural symbol, the Space Force Lapel Button acknowledges the contributions of civilians to the professional development of the Space Force. Further, the Space Force has launched the Civilian Length of Service Recognition Pins and Certificates to celebrate the tenure of civilian employees. On the other hand, the Space Force Retired Lapel Button is a mark of honor for those who have retired after years of dedicated service. The Certificate of Commendation and the Certificate of Appreciation are awarded for various accomplishments outside the scope of performance awards, such as contributions to civic or professional activities and unusual achievements.

These initiatives aim to bolster mission success and foster a sense of pride within the organization. In recognizing the importance of ‘Guardians’—a term for members of the Space Force—the Space Force seeks to create a culture of appreciation and recognition. For a more detailed understanding of these awards, including eligibility criteria, refer to the Space Force Guidance Memorandum SPFGM2024-36-01, which outlines the United States Space Force Civilian Recognition Program in its entirety.

United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

