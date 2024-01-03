U.S. Southwest Border Hits Record High Migrant Encounters Amid DOJ-Texas Standoff

In an unprecedented development, the southwest border of the United States recorded a staggering 302,000 migrant encounters in December, according to preliminary figures. This historical high comes as the Department of Justice (DOJ) locks horns with Texas over its new immigration enforcement law, SB 4, which empowers state and local police to detain individuals suspected of illegal residency.

DOJ vs Texas: The Tug-of-war over Immigration Law Enforcement

The DOJ has signaled its intent to sue Texas if the state continues to enforce SB 4. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has fired back at the Biden Administration for failing to enforce federal immigration laws and for opposing Texas’s efforts to do the same.

Border Patrol Reinforcements Amidst Fluctuating Encounter Numbers

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has bolstered its forces in critical areas, staying vigilant as encounter numbers fluctuate. These numbers are believed to be the result of smugglers exploiting vulnerable migrants. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans plan to visit the border on the day the DOJ lawsuit is expected to be filed. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has also scheduled a visit to the border the following week.

Biden Administration’s Efforts to Address Border Issues

As these events unfold, the Biden Administration has been actively seeking solutions to border issues. A recent meeting took place in Mexico between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mayorkas, and Mexican officials. The surge in migration is attributed to various factors including policy changes, holiday seasons, and misinformation about asylum processing apps. In a concerning development, fake travel agencies in places such as Senegal have been luring people with false promises of easy travel to the U.S. CBP officials have reported that smugglers are putting migrants in danger by using remote drop-off locations and overwhelming border patrol to secure the migrants’ release.