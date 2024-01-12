U.S. Southern Command Head to Collaborate with Ecuador in Fight Against Organized Crime

General Laura Richardson, the head of the Southern Command, along with other top-ranking U.S officials, is set to visit Ecuador in a bid to strengthen bilateral efforts against organized crime. The delegation, including senior anti-narcotics and diplomatic officials, will collaborate with the government of President Daniel Noboa to devise robust strategies aimed at dismantling criminal organizations.

In recent hours, Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar has requested the Administration’s assistance for the Ecuadorian Government in battling the forces of evil, emphasizing the need to prevent their victory in this war.

Addressing the Surge in Violence

Ecuador has witnessed a near doubling of its murder rate, with unprecedented levels of violence and terrorism spearheaded by powerful narco gangs. Over 100 prison guards are currently held hostage across multiple locations in the country, prompting the Ecuadorian government to declare an ‘internal armed conflict’. These escalating acts of violence have led to the classification of these criminal groups as terrorist organizations.

United States to Bolster Ecuador’s Endeavors

In a statement by the U.S. State Department, spokesman Matthew Miller asserted the intent of the visit, stating that it would focus on exploring ways to work together more effectively to confront the threat posed by transnational criminal organizations. The United States aims to expand intelligence sharing, including in cyber activity, and search for ways to hold criminals accountable. Discussions on reforms of Ecuador’s prisons, which have seen repeated sieges as inmates belonging to organized crime groups take control, are also on the agenda.

A Collaborative Approach to Tackling Organized Crime

The collaboration includes deepening law enforcement cooperation, with the United States planning to send American police officers to assist in criminal investigations. The initiatives further extend to increasing intelligence sharing and offering assistance in the implementation of prison reforms. The U.S. government also plans to hold accountable individuals and organizations involved in criminal activities.

President Noboa has vowed to restore security to the country by waging war against criminal gangs, and the United States is keen on deepening law enforcement cooperation through U.S. security assistance programs.