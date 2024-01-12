en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ecuador

U.S. Southern Command Head to Collaborate with Ecuador in Fight Against Organized Crime

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
U.S. Southern Command Head to Collaborate with Ecuador in Fight Against Organized Crime

General Laura Richardson, the head of the Southern Command, along with other top-ranking U.S officials, is set to visit Ecuador in a bid to strengthen bilateral efforts against organized crime. The delegation, including senior anti-narcotics and diplomatic officials, will collaborate with the government of President Daniel Noboa to devise robust strategies aimed at dismantling criminal organizations.

In recent hours, Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar has requested the Administration’s assistance for the Ecuadorian Government in battling the forces of evil, emphasizing the need to prevent their victory in this war.

Addressing the Surge in Violence

Ecuador has witnessed a near doubling of its murder rate, with unprecedented levels of violence and terrorism spearheaded by powerful narco gangs. Over 100 prison guards are currently held hostage across multiple locations in the country, prompting the Ecuadorian government to declare an ‘internal armed conflict’. These escalating acts of violence have led to the classification of these criminal groups as terrorist organizations.

United States to Bolster Ecuador’s Endeavors

In a statement by the U.S. State Department, spokesman Matthew Miller asserted the intent of the visit, stating that it would focus on exploring ways to work together more effectively to confront the threat posed by transnational criminal organizations. The United States aims to expand intelligence sharing, including in cyber activity, and search for ways to hold criminals accountable. Discussions on reforms of Ecuador’s prisons, which have seen repeated sieges as inmates belonging to organized crime groups take control, are also on the agenda.

A Collaborative Approach to Tackling Organized Crime

The collaboration includes deepening law enforcement cooperation, with the United States planning to send American police officers to assist in criminal investigations. The initiatives further extend to increasing intelligence sharing and offering assistance in the implementation of prison reforms. The U.S. government also plans to hold accountable individuals and organizations involved in criminal activities.

President Noboa has vowed to restore security to the country by waging war against criminal gangs, and the United States is keen on deepening law enforcement cooperation through U.S. security assistance programs.

0
Ecuador Military United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ecuador

See more
35 mins ago
Ecuador Crisis: Vanished Gang Leaders Fuel Violence and Unrest
Ecuador is spiraling into a state of fear and uncertainty. The disappearance of two notorious gang leaders has sparked a series of violent events that have gripped the nation. Prison riots, police kidnappings, and an assault on a television station have led to deserted streets, closed schools, and citizens scared to venture outside. Government Response
Ecuador Crisis: Vanished Gang Leaders Fuel Violence and Unrest
Unearthing the 'Lost Valley of Cities': A Glimpse into Ancient Amazonian Civilization
4 hours ago
Unearthing the 'Lost Valley of Cities': A Glimpse into Ancient Amazonian Civilization
Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos
4 hours ago
Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos
Lopez Obrador Expresses Solidarity with Ecuador, Condemns Violence in Daily Press Conference
3 hours ago
Lopez Obrador Expresses Solidarity with Ecuador, Condemns Violence in Daily Press Conference
Guayaquil Struggles for Normalcy Amid Aftermath of Gang Violence
3 hours ago
Guayaquil Struggles for Normalcy Amid Aftermath of Gang Violence
Lundin Gold Hits Top End of Guidance with Robust 2023 Gold Production
3 hours ago
Lundin Gold Hits Top End of Guidance with Robust 2023 Gold Production
Latest Headlines
World News
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
2 mins
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
6 mins
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
6 mins
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
6 mins
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
6 mins
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
7 mins
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
7 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
8 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
20 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app