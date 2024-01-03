en English
Iraq

U.S. Soldier Critically Injured in Christmas Day Drone Attack in Iraq

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
U.S. Soldier Critically Injured in Christmas Day Drone Attack in Iraq

In a striking turn of events on Christmas Day, U.S. soldier and Chief Warrant Officer 4, Garrett Illerbrunn, from the 82nd Airborne, was critically injured in a drone attack at Irbil Air Base in northern Iraq. The attack was one of more than a hundred similar incidents targeting U.S. forces in the region since the start of October, with this particular raid claimed by the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah.

Swift Retaliatory Response

In the aftermath of the attack, the U.S. immediately executed retaliatory airstrikes against Kataib Hezbollah facilities, a move authorized by President Joe Biden. This decision underscores the ongoing tension and conflict in the region, with U.S. forces continually under threat from various militant factions.

Illerbrunn’s Condition and Recovery

Illerbrunn, initially in critical condition, is now stable at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. His recuperation has shown promising signs, including breathing independently. Plans are underway to transfer him to Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland for further treatment, indicating the seriousness of his injuries but also the commitment to his recovery.

Outpouring of Support

In light of these tragic circumstances, a fundraiser organized for Illerbrunn and his family has collected over $60,000. The Pinehurst community, where Illerbrunn and his wife, Lorna, are well-regarded, has rallied to provide support for the soldier’s recovery. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has also expressed support, acknowledging Illerbrunn’s service and the sacrifice made by him and his family.

Iraq Military United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

