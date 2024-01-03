en English
Business

U.S. Small Businesses Report Consistent Job Growth in 2023 Despite Wage Inflation Slowdown

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
The 2023-year-round job growth among U.S. small businesses is a testament to their resilience, according to the Paychex Small Business Employment Watch. This marks an impressive 33-month streak of consistent expansion, concluding the year with a measurement of 101.21, indicating a 1.2% growth. However, this positive trend is juxtaposed with a decrease in the growth of hourly earnings for December, which slipped to 3.48% from the previous year’s December rate of 4.93%.

Deceleration in Wage Inflation

This stagnation in wage inflation aligns with the Federal Reserve’s measures to control inflation, suggesting the efficacy of such actions. Despite the economic challenges of 2023, including a tight labor market and the struggle to attract and retain skilled workers, small businesses have persevered. John Gibson, the president and CEO of Paychex, emphasizes the need for policymakers to concentrate on enhancing workforce participation and quality. As we step into 2024, these challenges continue to loom, alongside managing growth capital and regulatory navigation.

Paychex: A Key Player in Human Capital Management

Paychex, Inc., a prominent Human Capital Management (HCM) company, releases the Small Business Employment Watch monthly. This report, offering insights from the payroll data of approximately 350,000 clients, serves as a valuable industry benchmark reflecting the trends shaping small businesses that are integral to the U.S. economy. Paychex is responsible for paying one out of every twelve private-sector employees in the U.S., with nearly 740,000 customers under its umbrella. The company also provides a suite of technology and advisory services in HR, employee benefits, insurance, and payroll.

Impact on the Economy

These statistics underscore the significant role that small businesses play in the economy, not only as job providers but also as contributors to overall economic health. The way small businesses navigate the challenges of labor shortage, wage inflation, and regulation will set the tone for economic trends in 2024. As such, the Paychex Small Business Employment Watch report will continue to be an important indicator of these trends and the resilience of small businesses as they face a future filled with both opportunities and challenges.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

