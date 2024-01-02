en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Agriculture Secretary Vilsack Headlines 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit Address

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Agriculture Secretary Vilsack Headlines 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit Address

United States Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, is set to be a keynote speaker at the 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, a prominent event aimed at shaping the future of biofuels. The summit, bearing the theme ‘Chart Our Course,’ is scheduled for January 11 at the Prairie Meadows Event Center, Altoona, Iowa, and is open for public registration at no cost.

Award for Unwavering Support for Farmers and Biofuels Industry

At this summit, Vilsack is also slated to receive the highest award from the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA). Lisa Coffelt, IRFA’s Marketing Director, expressed her excitement for Vilsack’s participation, recognizing his long-standing support for farmers and the biofuels sector. His involvement and advocacy for rural America have been instrumental in shaping state legislation and promoting biofuels in the country.

A Career of Service and Advocacy

Vilsack’s political career is diverse and impressive, with roles including state legislator, Governor of Iowa, and mayor in Iowa. His tenure as Secretary of Agriculture began under President Barack Obama and continued when he was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 23, 2021. His political contributions are complemented by his academic pursuits, which include a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College and a law degree from Albany Law School. His work as the Secretary of Agriculture has made him a strong advocate for farmers, rural America, and the biofuels industry.

Charting the Course for Biofuels

The 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit serves as a platform to discuss and shape the future of biofuels. With key figures like Tom Vilsack participating, it provides a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights, learn about new developments, and understand the trajectory of the biofuels industry, which holds considerable potential for the future of renewable energy.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Future of Vineyard Irrigation: Harnessing Soil Water Sensors

By Mazhar Abbas

New Round of EU's Tariff Suspension/Quota Scheme Announced for Irish Manufacturers

By BNN Correspondents

Feeding the Future: The Optimized Vegetarian 'Space Meal' for Astronauts

By Momen Zellmi

The Olive Groves of East Jerusalem: A Symbol of Peace Uprooted

By Rizwan Shah

Rail Crossings into Mexico Reopen; World's First Accessible Tractor La ...
@Agriculture · 11 mins
Rail Crossings into Mexico Reopen; World's First Accessible Tractor La ...
heart comment 0
Prof. B.R. Kamboj Receives M.S. Swaminathan Award for Agronomic Excellence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prof. B.R. Kamboj Receives M.S. Swaminathan Award for Agronomic Excellence
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns

By Muhammad Jawad

Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
New Jersey Conservation Foundation Preserves Historic Cranberry Farm

By Rizwan Shah

New Jersey Conservation Foundation Preserves Historic Cranberry Farm
Tom Vilsack Calls for Sustainable Practices in Cattle Ranching at UN COP28

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Tom Vilsack Calls for Sustainable Practices in Cattle Ranching at UN COP28
Latest Headlines
World News
New Brunswick's Gender Rules in Schools Stir Controversy
14 seconds
New Brunswick's Gender Rules in Schools Stir Controversy
Poll Shows Decrease in Belief of Trump's Responsibility for Jan. 6 Capitol Events
2 mins
Poll Shows Decrease in Belief of Trump's Responsibility for Jan. 6 Capitol Events
Senator Mark Villar Joins BusinessMirror as Columnist, Aims to Highlight Importance of Infrastructure
2 mins
Senator Mark Villar Joins BusinessMirror as Columnist, Aims to Highlight Importance of Infrastructure
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Power Boston Celtics' Strong Season Start
2 mins
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Power Boston Celtics' Strong Season Start
One Year On: The Impact of Premier League's Expensive January 2023 Signings
2 mins
One Year On: The Impact of Premier League's Expensive January 2023 Signings
Khamzat Chimaev's Controversial Comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov: A Stir in the MMA World
3 mins
Khamzat Chimaev's Controversial Comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov: A Stir in the MMA World
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises as Country Grapples with Devastation
3 mins
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises as Country Grapples with Devastation
New Zealand 2024: Political Shifts and Economic Forecasts Amid Global Challenges
3 mins
New Zealand 2024: Political Shifts and Economic Forecasts Amid Global Challenges
Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns and Odisha Juggernauts End in a Stalemate Again
3 mins
Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns and Odisha Juggernauts End in a Stalemate Again
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
50 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
59 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app