U.S. Scholar Advocates for Proactive Engagement in U.S.-China Relations

David Lampton, a leading American scholar on China, has called for proactive engagement between the United States and China, emphasizing the need for both nations to recognize they have bigger issues to address than each other. Lampton made these remarks during a panel discussion at a forum commemorating the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic relations hosted by the Carter Center.

Delaying Decisions: A Problem in Itself

Lampton warned against the dangers of deferring difficult decisions in the U.S.-China relationship, asserting that allowing problems to fester and grow more complex through avoidance could be detrimental. He emphasized the importance of taking decisive action, citing former President Jimmy Carter's bold steps in establishing ties with China as an example.

High-Level Discussions: A Pathway to Trust

The China expert underscored the necessity of regular high-level discussions between the two nations to address global issues and foster mutual trust. He advocated for routine meetings between senior leaders, which could serve as platforms for discussing global developments and potential areas of cooperation.

Societal and Bureaucratic Relationships: Weathering Past Challenges

Moreover, Lampton highlighted the pivotal role societal and bureaucratic relationships have played in overcoming past challenges in U.S.-China relations. He called for efforts to dismantle policy barriers that obstruct people-to-people exchanges, with a particular emphasis on facilitating exchanges for scholars and students.

The scholar reiterated Carter's principles of taking risks for peace and fostering trust to prevent harmful competition, such as an arms race. His remarks essentially present a plea for proactive engagement and collaboration between the United States and China to address broader global challenges.