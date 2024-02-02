U.S. Resumes Peace Corps Program in Palau to Counter China's Pacific Influence

The United States has announced its intention to revive the Peace Corps program in Palau, a North Pacific island nation, by 2025. This strategic move forms part of the Biden administration's larger plan to counteract China's expanding influence in the Pacific region. The Peace Corps, known for its volunteer-driven programs, will focus on improving childhood literacy, maths, science skills and teaching English as a foreign language in Palau.

Contextualizing the Peace Corps Program in Palau

The Peace Corps program has historical roots in Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, dating back to its inception in 1966. However, it was discontinued in 2014, leaving a void that the current administration plans to fill. The decision to do so illuminates the strong relationship between the United States and Palau, one of the few nations that recognize Taiwan's statehood.

Reinstatement of the Peace Corps: A Strategic Move

The resurgence of the Peace Corps in Palau is a clear signal of the United States' commitment to re-engage with the Pacific islands. This reinstatement follows an agreement between the Peace Corps director and the president of Palau. It symbolizes a strategic counterbalance to Chinese activities, which have been steadily growing in the Pacific area.

Future Prospects and Implications

The revival of the Peace Corps not only signifies strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and Palau but also sets a precedent for future programs in the Pacific region. With the prospect of congressional funding, the reopening in Palau could be the first of several new programs in the area. This strategic move sheds light on the intricate dynamics of power, ambition, and the seismic shifts occurring in the global order.