U.S. Resumes Deportation Flights for Mexicans Amid Immigration Surge

In a strategic move to dissuade repeated illegal crossings into the United States, the U.S. has resumed the deportation of some Mexicans far from the border, to Morelia, a city situated in central Mexico. This practice, which had been paused for almost two years, was reinstated as part of a comprehensive strategy to manage an unprecedented surge in uncontrolled immigration.

Deportation Flights Resume

The first flight, carrying over 100 Mexicans, took off for Morelia, a city far removed from the nearest U.S. border crossing. This approach aims to discourage migrants from attempting to cross into the U.S. repeatedly. More flights are anticipated in the future, as the U.S. grapples with one of the largest waves of uncontrolled immigration in its history.

Reasons for the Immigration Surge

Factors such as poverty, political instability, and violence are driving people not only from Mexico but also Central America and South America to seek refuge in the U.S. The Biden administration is currently wrestling with this challenge, as migrants from these regions continue to arrive in significant numbers.

Shift in Immigration Focus

Deportation flights for Mexicans were paused in 2022 when the U.S. shifted its focus to the soaring number of arrivals from countries like Haiti and Venezuela. However, with the ongoing surge in migrants from Mexico and other Central and South American countries, the U.S. has found it necessary to resume these flights as part of its broader immigration control measures.