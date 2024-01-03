en English
U.S. Representatives Question EPA’s Proposed SCCAP Rule

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
U.S. Representatives, under the leadership of Congressman August Pfluger, have voiced their apprehension over the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention (SCCAP) rule. The congressmen argue that the new rule could potentially hamper domestic manufacturing, compromise national security, and stifle American innovation.

Concerns over EPA’s SCCAP Rule

The proposed SCCAP rule has come under scrutiny as industries associated with hazardous chemicals, such as natural gas extraction and chemical manufacturing, have seen a significant improvement in safety and a reduction in reportable incidents since the inception of the Risk Management Program (RMP) in 1996. The congressmen point to an 80% decrease in reportable incidents as evidence that existing regulations and industry initiatives are efficiently managing risk, making the proposed EPA revisions unnecessary.

Financial and Regulatory Impact

The Representatives also criticized the substantial leap in the estimated annual cost of the rule from $75 million to over $257 million. The proposed rule’s expansion of regulatory requirements has caused alarm among the group. They argue that the proposed changes could lead to regulatory chaos, stifling innovation, potentially undermining national security and the manufacturing industry.

Implications for National Security

One contentious provision in the proposed rule would mandate the sharing of sensitive security information within a six-mile radius of facilities. The congressmen believe this provision could potentially be exploited by malicious actors, posing a threat to national security. The Representatives have urged the EPA to reconsider the rule, suggesting that it repropose the rule, taking into account stakeholder input and focusing on performance-based regulations that support innovation and safety.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

