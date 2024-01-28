U.S. Regulators Tentatively Deny Delta-Aeromexico Joint Venture Amid Aviation Regulation Concerns

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has tentatively denied a request to renew the antitrust immunity that facilitates a joint venture between Delta Air Lines Inc. and Grupo Aeromexico SAB. This move comes amidst a dispute concerning aviation regulations in Mexico, particularly those impacting U.S. carriers' operations at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport.

Regulatory Concerns and Industry Impact

The primary concern revolves around how U.S. carriers are being affected by the official decisions at Mexico's busiest airport. The DOT document indicates a recommendation for the immunity agreement to be terminated by October 26. This situation has arisen in the backdrop of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's push to increase air traffic to the new Felipe Angeles International Airport, which has not significantly decreased congestion at Benito Juarez since its inauguration in March 2022.

The document cites the government's decision to ban cargo operations at Benito Juarez due to high saturation levels without a proper plan to expand capacity. It also references an August ruling that blocked a similar partnership between Allegiant Travel Co. and Grupo Viva Aerobus SA, reinforcing the DOT's stance on the issue.

Response and Future Implications

Aeromexico has expressed its intention to present arguments to the authority for a final determination, while Delta, too, is closely examining the ruling. The decision is provisional, with a 14-day period for the involved parties to submit evidence and objections before it becomes final.

The collaboration between Delta and Aeromexico was initiated in 2016 with the objective of coordinating routes and pricing. The tentative denial of their joint venture could potentially affect their operations significantly. Aeromexico and Delta were not immediately available for comment after business hours.

This development signals a possible shift in the aviation landscape, with effects reaching beyond Mexico and the United States. The regulatory decisions and their potential implications on international joint ventures could influence future collaborations within the industry.