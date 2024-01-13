U.S. Recreational Marijuana: The Rise of the Gray Market and the Push for Social Equity

In a significant shift, the United States’ approach to recreational marijuana is gradually transitioning towards legalization. Yet, this change has given rise to a thriving ‘gray’ market, particularly in the Tri-State area comprising New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Here, the advent of legal cannabis has been notably slow, sparking a surge of about 1,400 unlicensed businesses peddling marijuana, according to estimates from the New York City mayor’s office.

The Challenge for Legal Cannabis Businesses

This burgeoning gray market poses a formidable challenge for legitimate businesses. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has underscored the urgency to put an end to these unlicensed dispensaries, highlighting the competition they pose to licensed operations.

Social Equity in Focus

Amidst this, state officials are weaving social equity components into their recreational marijuana programs. These initiatives aim to provide licenses to individuals carrying past marijuana-related criminal records and prioritize hiring from communities that bore the brunt of the war on drugs. Tahir Johnson, a social equity applicant, emphasized the crucial need to focus on these communities in the expanding cannabis industry.

A Flourishing Industry

Nationally, the cannabis market is projected to touch $71 billion in sales by 2030, with New York’s market potentially contributing to 10% of this forecast. This expansion of the legal cannabis market is drawing in a new wave of entrepreneurs, even as it faces resistance from anti-marijuana activists. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which includes a detailed regulatory framework for licensing, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis, also introduces an equity program to enable participation from communities disproportionately impacted by prohibition.

Furthermore, the Act promotes the creation of microbusiness, cooperative, and delivery license types, encouraging small businesses and farmers to participate in the industry. It also underscores the importance of diversity in ownership and employment within the regulated cannabis industry, reflecting a commitment to social equity in this burgeoning sector.