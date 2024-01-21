U.S. Reaffirms Support for Maldives' Sovereignty and Security, Pledges Defence Strengthening

The United States, in its enduring commitment to global security, has reasserted its support to the Maldives for maintaining peace, security, and sovereignty. This assurance came to light during a significant meeting between Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, and President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, which took place at the President's Office on January 21, 2024.

An Alliance Reinforced

Admiral Aquilino, during his diplomatic rendezvous, commended President Muizzu on his recent inauguration. He emphasized the strong, enduring relationship between the U.S. and the Maldives, a bond that has seen both nations navigate numerous global challenges together.

Pledge of Support

In his commitment to fortify the alliance, Admiral Aquilino pledged comprehensive assistance to strengthen the Maldives' defence force capabilities. This pledge is not just in the areas of military might but extends to broader capacity building. The aim is to empower the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) to respond effectively and efficiently to any threats to its sovereignty.

Exploring New Opportunities

But the talks were not confined to reaffirming old commitments. Admiral Aquilino also expressed a desire to explore new avenues for cooperation between the United States and the Maldives. This endeavour seeks to further deepen the ties between the two nations, opening up possibilities for broader collaborations beyond the realm of defence.

President Muizzu, reciprocating the sentiment, acknowledged the United States' significant contributions to the capacity building of the MNDF. The President expressed gratitude for the training opportunities provided, cementing the strategic and cooperative relationship between the two countries.