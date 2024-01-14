en English
Business

U.S. Railroad Downturn and Global Shipping Disruptions: A Tale of Two Industries

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
U.S. Railroad Downturn and Global Shipping Disruptions: A Tale of Two Industries

U.S. railroads are witnessing a significant downturn, as carloads dropped by 5.5% in the third quarter, the largest decline in three years. Sectors like autos, coal, grain, chemicals, and consumer goods are bearing the brunt, with only crude oil showing signs of growth. The ongoing U.S.-China trade war is a significant factor, leading to cautious shipping practices and a decrease in freight demand. Companies that previously stockpiled inventory due to tariff threats are now reducing their excess stock, contributing to the decline in rail shipments.

Impact of Weather and Trade Wars

Adding to the woes, a temporary rise in coal exports has ended, and adverse weather has impacted crop harvests, further reducing grain carloads. Despite the railroad recession, it does not necessarily predict a broader economic downturn. Historical data shows that the economy expanded in previous years despite reductions in rail carloads. The four major U.S. railroads, which have implemented efficiency strategies known as ‘precision scheduled railroading’, have managed to maintain earnings despite the freight volume drop.

Manufacturing Slump and Its Implications

However, factory activity in the U.S. has contracted for the second consecutive month, indicating a manufacturing slump that could eventually affect consumer spending and create broader economic challenges. The transportation sector, including trucking, is also experiencing difficulties, with a noticeable decrease in cargo.

The Red Sea Disruptions

On a global scale, ongoing attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by Houthi militants from Yemen are causing major disruptions. The Suez Canal, a critical global shipping route, is seeing massive delays and rising costs, with global shipping rates soaring 61% in the first week of 2024. Countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, alongside the United States, are calling for an end to the attacks. The situation has also impacted the supply chain for Hawaii, causing higher freight charges, longer lead times, and a shortage of containers for exporters and importers.

Impacts on Global Supply Chain

Shipping companies are imposing surcharges and rerouting due to the Houthi attacks, leading to order cancellations and increased freight costs. The global supply chain is being disrupted, and there may be a shortage of 40-foot containers for exporting products from Bangladesh. The volume of freight on this crucial route has decreased significantly, with the time to transport goods between Asian production centers and European consumers being extended by up to 20 days. This has led to extended delivery times, increased emissions, and higher costs for shipping companies. The German government and other NATO partners are being urged to deploy naval forces to secure the maritime route.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

