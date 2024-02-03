U.S. Rail Safety: No Significant Improvement Post 2022 Ohio Derailment

Despite the shocking train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in 2022, rail safety in the United States has seen no significant improvements, as indicated by Federal Railroad Administration statistics. The year 2023 saw a rise in train accidents with a total count of 4,845, including over 600 fatalities, even though the number of derailments witnessed a slight decline. Alarmingly, major derailments causing over a million dollars in damage surged by an approximate 33%.

A Lean Operating Model: A Safety Hazard?

Railway unions have voiced their concerns about the lean operating models of railroad companies. These trimmed-down models have resulted in job cuts and may potentially compromise the quality of maintenance and inspections, thereby presenting a safety risk. While railroads have made efforts to enhance safety through measures like installing new detectors to identify overheating bearings and operational modifications, the overall safety record remains questionable.

Stalled Safety Reforms in Congress

Proposed safety reforms in Congress have come to a standstill. Disagreements over certain provisions and the influence of industry lobbying have been identified as the main reasons for this delay. U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, has called on Congress to pass these reforms, while railroads defend their safety records and operating models.

Anticipating the National Transportation Safety Board Report

The full report on the East Palestine derailment from the National Transportation Safety Board is due this summer. Some lawmakers prefer to wait for its findings before acting on new regulations. However, the escalating number of accidents and the rising death toll highlight the urgency of implementing effective safety measures.