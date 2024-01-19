U.S. Previously Owned Home Sales Hit Lowest Level Since 2010

The U.S. housing market saw a significant decline in December 2023, with sales of previously owned homes dropping to the lowest level since August 2010. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate reached 3.78 million units, marking a 1% decrease from November and a 6.2% drop from December 2022.

Regional Variations

Sales remained stable in the Northeast, however, other regions experienced a downturn. The Midwest saw a 4.3% drop, the South a 2.8% decrease, and the West a substantial 7.8% rebound. Total sales for 2023 were 4.09 million units, the lowest number since 1995.

Impact of Mortgage Rates

This downward trend in home sales aligns with a period of high mortgage rates. The average rate on a 30-year fixed loan soared to about 8% in October, before dipping to the 7% range in November. The current rate is at 6.89%.

Inventory and Pricing Dynamics

Despite Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, anticipating a rise in sales due to lower mortgage rates and expected inventory increase, inventory actually decreased by 11.5% from November to December. However, it was still 4.2% higher than in December 2022. The median home price continued to increase, marking a six-month streak of price gains, reaching $382,600 in December, a 4.4% increase year-over-year. The annual median price hit a record $389,800.

The housing market remains challenging for first-time buyers, who accounted for only 29% of December sales, falling below the historical average of 40%. As the U.S. housing market continues to evolve, these trends offer insights into the shifting landscape and the challenges and opportunities it presents.