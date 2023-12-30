en English
Transportation

U.S. Ports Gear Up for Infrastructure Upgrades through Multimillion-Dollar Grants

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:43 am EST
In a significant move to bolster the country’s maritime infrastructure, U.S. ports are set to receive multimillion-dollar grants aimed at enhancing cargo handling facilities. This development comes as part of the Biden administration’s commitment to modernizing port infrastructure across the United States with a staggering fund of $21 billion. Among the beneficiaries of the 2023 grant round are midsize port cities, including Baltimore. The Port of Baltimore is poised to receive a $47 million grant, earmarked to establish an offshore wind manufacturing hub and fund various improvements such as a new berth for rolling cargo.

Port Infrastructure Development Program Grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration, in 2023, awarded over $653 million in Port Infrastructure Development Program grants to various U.S. ports. Among the major recipients were the Port of Tacoma in Washington and Long Beach, California. The former received $54.2 million for terminal expansion, while the latter was granted $52.6 million for improvements to its transportation system. The Environmental Protection Agency is also stepping in to combat truck idling, and the U.S. Department of Defense is facilitating the deepening of East Coast waterways to accommodate larger vessels.

Shift in Cargo Processing

Maritime economists have noted a significant shift in cargo processing, with southeastern U.S. ports witnessing a surge in activity. As traditional entry points grapple with congestion pertaining to truck traffic, these ports are becoming increasingly attractive to ocean carriers who prioritize the efficiency of quick port turnarounds and the possibility of visiting multiple ports. In Baltimore, a public-private partnership with Ports America has led to a $550 million investment in the Seagirt Marine Terminal for container yard densification. This move dovetails with the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project, aimed at enhancing rail capacity and facilitating the seamless movement of goods to and from the Midwest.

Significant Investment in The Port of New Orleans

On a similar note, the Port of New Orleans is set to receive a substantial grant of $73.77 million for the Louisiana International Terminal project. This funding, which includes commitments from private industry partners, will serve to eliminate air-draft restrictions, boost import and export capacity, and create a plethora of jobs. This project, under the aegis of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is projected to generate 32,000 new jobs nationwide, 18,000 in Louisiana, and 4,300 in St. Bernard Parish.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

