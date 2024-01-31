U.S. Pledges $960 Million for EV Infrastructure and Battery Research

In a significant push for clean transportation, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Biden-Harris Administration have announced a series of funding initiatives totaling $960 million aimed at advancing electric vehicles (EVs), enhancing their batteries, and improving charging infrastructure. These initiatives are a testament to the government's commitment to a sustainable future and mark a pivotal moment in the nation's journey towards a cleaner, greener transport sector.

Unveiling the Funding Breakdown

The DOE has earmarked over $131 million in funding for research and development in EV batteries and charging systems. This includes $71 million allocated to the Vehicle Technologies Office's (VTO) R&D project selections for fiscal year 2023 and $60 million for a battery research consortium. This consortium is purpose-built to advance pre-competitive advanced battery R&D, aligning with the objectives for the next phase of EV commercialization.

Infrastructure Boost from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Further funding comes via the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (JOET), which announced $46.5 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for projects across 16 states and Washington, D.C. These projects aim to enhance EV charging performance, promote equitable access to clean transportation, and contribute to clean energy workforce development. An additional $150 million in grants have been awarded to upgrade existing EV infrastructure across 20 states, with technical assistance from JOET extended to the recipients.

Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program

Earlier in January, the DOE announced $623 million in grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program. These funds are set to fuel 47 projects involving the construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports. This initiative aligns with President Biden's ambitious goal of creating a national network of 500,000 EV chargers.

Facilitating Technology Integration

Finally, the DOE has selected 16 projects for a total of $32.5 million in funding to foster technology integration crucial for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in transportation. The aim is to reduce EV infrastructure costs, increase consumer familiarity with EVs, and demonstrate novel transportation solutions. These initiatives, collectively, are a significant stride towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transport sector.