U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Set to Release Q4 and Full Year Financial Results

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., a leading operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and a provider of industrial injury prevention services, has announced the forthcoming disclosure of its financial results for the final quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023. This pivotal announcement, set to offer insights into the fiscal health and progress of the company, will be made public on February 28, 2024, after the stock market's closure.

Conference Call To Discuss Financial Results

Following the release of these financial results, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will host a conference call on February 29, 2024, at 10:30 am Eastern Time. This call will provide an opportunity for stakeholders, investors, and interested parties to gain a deeper understanding of the company's financial performance. Participants can join the call by dialing either the primary or alternate telephone numbers provided, using the conference ID 'USPHQ423'.

Live Broadcast and Playback Availability

The conference call will also be broadcast live on the company's website under the Investor Relations section. In addition to this, those interested are encouraged to register and install any necessary audio software ahead of time. For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available on the website until May 29, 2024, ensuring that the information remains accessible for a reasonable period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates an impressive network of 671 outpatient physical therapy clinics spread across 42 states. The company offers a vast array of services, ranging from post-operative care and sports injury treatment to neurological injury rehabilitation and worker rehabilitation. Additionally, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. provides crucial industrial injury prevention services such as onsite injury prevention and ergonomic assessments. Notably, the company also manages physical therapy facilities for third parties, demonstrating its versatility and commitment to the field of physical therapy.