Military

U.S., Philippine Navies Conduct Joint Operation in South China Sea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
In a significant leap for the alliance between the United States and the Philippines, the nations’ navies have embarked on a two-day Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea. Starting January 3, the joint operation aims to bolster their partnership and enhance combined maritime capabilities. The initiative — which has drawn ire from China amidst escalating tensions — is led by the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, headed by the USS Carl Vinson.

Enhancing Maritime Cooperation

The bilateral activity involves the two navies sailing together, engaged in advanced planning, and honing maritime communication operations. The exercise enlists multiple vessels from both sides, including the USS Princeton, USS Kidd, USS Sterett, BRP Gregorio del Pilar, BRP Ramon Alcaraz, and BRP Davao del Sur.

While the joint patrols initially started in November, the recent activity marks a significant elevation in the alliance and interoperability between the American and Filipino military. The exercise includes various activities such as passing exercises, communication checks, cross-deck exercises, joint patrols, Officer of the Watch maneuvers, and fixed-wing flight operations.

Strengthening Indo-Pacific Security

Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of CSG-1, underscored the importance of interoperability and information sharing for maritime domain awareness and shared security interests. These collaborative efforts are part of the U.S. Navy’s strategy to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific by enhancing combined readiness with ally and partner nations.

Before this operation, CSG-1 partook in exercises in the Philippine Sea with other allied forces, including the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). These activities highlight the U.S.’s resolve to foster collaboration and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region, where the U.S. 7th Fleet operates as the largest forward-deployed numbered fleet of the U.S. Navy.

China’s Reaction

The joint operation has elicited a stern response from China, which has launched a naval drill in response. Despite the presence of Chinese ships shadowing the Philippine and U.S. vessels, the exercises went unhindered. China’s People’s Liberation Army is also conducting routine patrols in the South China Sea, a region mired in territorial disputes involving conflicting claims by several sovereign states.

As Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), pointed out, these exercises are significant in strengthening the alliance and advancing a rules-based international order and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. As the world watches, the alliance between the United States and the Philippines continues to navigate the global security challenges in the South China Sea.

Military Philippines United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

